>
>
How to start a business: Become your own boss
  
Make a business plan
In this article

Make a business plan


So you've done your research, now it's time to do the dreaded business plan! Don't worry, it's not that bad.

The key is to really think about every aspect of your business, you need to know this bad boy inside out. There are lots of free business plan templates that you can find online so take a look.

In your business plan you need to have the following: the product or service you're offering, your financial situation, how much you're going to spend on setting up the business, details about who your customers will be and your competitor research.

Now you might think that you can skip this slightly arduous step, but you need a business plan to get funding from investors or banks. 
Sophie Herdman
09/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         