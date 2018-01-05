Make a business plan

So you've done your research, now it's time to do the dreaded business plan! Don't worry, it's not that bad.



The key is to really think about every aspect of your business, you need to know this bad boy inside out. There are lots of free business plan templates that you can find online so take a look.



In your business plan you need to have the following: the product or service you're offering, your financial situation, how much you're going to spend on setting up the business, details about who your customers will be and your competitor research.



Now you might think that you can skip this slightly arduous step, but you need a business plan to get funding from investors or banks.





