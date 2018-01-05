In this article













It's a free world

If you don't get that loan, don't panic! There are other solutions, free solutions in fact. It might take slightly longer to get your business off the ground this way but it can still happen.



So what are these free tools? Well, one great way to launch your business for free is to set up a website for your business. There are a few website building services out there, but Wix.com is really simple to use and still lets you make a practical and beautiful site that will pull in the customers.



When you're making your business website, make sure you include things like contact forms, coupons, live chat and social media feeds, it just makes the whole thing look a lot more professional and up-to-date.



Virtual offices are another great idea. They have receptionists who pick up the phone and forward the call through to you, your post can go there and they even have meeting rooms so you'll always look professional. You'll have all the basics that you need, but you only have to pay a tiny amount compared to having a normal office.





