How to start a business: Become your own boss
  
Balance is key
Ah balance. That old word! We're so used to hearing about the work-life balance, but it's also really important when it comes to a business.

It might be tempting to spend all of your time designing the product and less on the finances, but it's important that you spend a little bit of time on each part.

That means dividing your time between the three main areas: business development, customer/client relations and admin.

If you do this you're more likely to have a productive business and, most importantly, make a profit! 
Sophie Herdman
09/01/2013
