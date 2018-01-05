In this article













Balance is key

Ah balance. That old word! We're so used to hearing about the work-life balance, but it's also really important when it comes to a business.



It might be tempting to spend all of your time designing the product and less on the finances, but it's important that you spend a little bit of time on each part.



That means dividing your time between the three main areas: business development, customer/client relations and admin.



If you do this you're more likely to have a productive business and, most importantly, make a profit!







