How to start a business: Become your own boss
Keep it going
So you've launched your business successfully, congrats! But your work is not over, sorry. 

To keep the business growing you need to keep your eyes open and be prepared to make changes quickly. Are your sales doing well? Do people keep on asking for certain items? If so, that's your best seller so offer more, or more of something similar. Are some products not doing so well? Keep an eye out for them too.

Remember to listen to your customers, what are they asking for?

And finally, have fun! You should be pretty happy knowing that you are living the dream!
Sophie Herdman
09/01/2013
