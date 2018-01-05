Inspirational women: Fleur McCree Entrepreneur

Fleur McCree © Little Beauty



If you like buying, tasting and drinking wine then a career in viticulture - or the winemaking industry - could be just up your street. We met inspirational woman Fleur McCree, the founder of VINULTRA and boutique wine brand Little Beauty to ask her what it's like to work in the wine industry.



Living a life between the cosmopolitan hub of London and the stunning scenery of New Zealand, Fleur McCree has a job that many would lust after. From researching the wine market (which involves tasting too) to flying to New Zealand to check on the vineyard harvest, her job seems enviable by any wine lovers standards, and as she says so herself, 'It is a fantastic industry to be involved in, it’s such an enjoyable thing to taste your way through wines.'



Raised in New Zealand's South Island, Fleur grew up enjoying the outdoor lifestyle that New Zealand has to offer. The primary industries are an essential part of the kiwi economy and Fleur found herself drawn to winemaking after watching the worldwide success of small New Zealand wine companies like Grove Mill.



Fleur spent years working her way up the vine; taking a part time job in a wine company, whilst studying for her diploma in viticulture. She soon landed a job after graduating as an Export and Marketing Manager for Framingham Wines - all by the age of 23.



Her passion for wine impressed her employees so much that they soon sent her to Europe, travelling to get a taste for the wider wine market.



Fleur has an infectious passion for the industry, and the enthusiasm for wine that drove her success and led to the creation of Little Beauty - a wine that we at soFeminine fell in love with (Wine of the Week: Little Beauty).





