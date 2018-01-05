Fleur McCree CV © Little Beauty



Fleur may be co-founder of the award winning VINULTRA and the Little Beauty brand, but it has taken a lot of hard work, determination and vision and for that Fleur McCree is truly inspirational.



Here is how she did it:



Fleur McCree– Co-owner VINULTRA, Brand owner of Little Beauty



Education– 1988 - 1994:

Partial completion of Bachelor of Horticultural Science, Lincoln University, NZ.

Diploma in Viticulture at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, NZ.

Bachelor of Business Studies, double major Marketing & Agribusiness, Massey University, NZ.



Career history – 1991 - 2008:

Grove Mill Wine Company Responsible for communications, direct selling, event management and CRM. Installed New Zealand’s first contemporary art gallery as part of the winery experience. Proud to be part of one of New Zealand’s first wine companies, and one that went on to become the world’s first carbon neutral wine company.



Framingham Wine Company Responsible for international and domestic marketing strategy. Travelled internationally identifying and establishing global distribution relationships. Helped designed the winery and tasting facilities as they are today.



American Express Many roles; Direct Marketing, Customer Communications, Product Management, Product Development, Re-engineering.



2000 – 2002 – searched for a suitable vineyard site – one that had the attributes we considered important to produce wines with authenticity, individuality and style.



2003 – Started vineyard planting.



2007 – Completed vineyard planting.



2008 – VINULTRA and Little Beauty were born.



2010 – Awarded Best Overall New Product, UK Harpers Wine & Spirits Design Awards.

Celebrated listings such as Claridges and Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.



2010 - Awarded Gold at 2010 Mundus Vini International Wine Awards.







