Akcelina Cvijetic’s CV
1996 – University of Manchester - BA Hons Linguistics
1997-1998 – Worked for a medical charity for people with post-stress traumatic disorder
1998 – 2005 – Worked as an Events Co-ordinator and organiser for high profile artists, sporting celebrities and entrepreneurs in the UK & abroad
2000 - Diploma in Nutrition
2005 – Licensed Master Practitioner of NLP & Hypnotic Practitioner
2006 – Set up a private wellbeing practice in Harley Street
2007 – Diploma in Clinical Hypnotherapy
2007 – Callahan Techniques – TFT Practitioner
2007 – Life Coaching Diploma
2007 – Started health lectures in the UK and abroad
2007 – 2008 A consulting therapist at the private Rehab Clinic Promis
2008 – Became a health columnist for the luxury magazine Hi Living
2009 – Became a health columnist for a glossy Asian magazine Asiana
2010 – Writing a book on healthy wellbeing and healthy eating restaurant reviews