Akcelina Cvijetic's CV



1996 – University of Manchester - BA Hons Linguistics



1997-1998 – Worked for a medical charity for people with post-stress traumatic disorder



1998 – 2005 – Worked as an Events Co-ordinator and organiser for high profile artists, sporting celebrities and entrepreneurs in the UK & abroad



2000 - Diploma in Nutrition



2005 – Licensed Master Practitioner of NLP & Hypnotic Practitioner



2006 – Set up a private wellbeing practice in Harley Street



2007 – Diploma in Clinical Hypnotherapy



2007 – Callahan Techniques – TFT Practitioner



2007 – Life Coaching Diploma



2007 – Started health lectures in the UK and abroad



2007 – 2008 A consulting therapist at the private Rehab Clinic Promis



2008 – Became a health columnist for the luxury magazine Hi Living



2009 – Became a health columnist for a glossy Asian magazine Asiana



2010 – Writing a book on healthy wellbeing and healthy eating restaurant reviews







