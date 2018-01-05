Akcelina Cvijetic’s CV

>
Inspirational Women: from events management to nutrition

1996 – University of Manchester - BA Hons Linguistics

1997-1998 – Worked for a medical charity for people with post-stress traumatic disorder

1998 – 2005 – Worked as an Events Co-ordinator and organiser for high profile artists, sporting celebrities and entrepreneurs in the UK & abroad

2000 - Diploma in Nutrition

2005 – Licensed Master Practitioner of NLP & Hypnotic Practitioner

2006 – Set up a private wellbeing practice in Harley Street

2007 – Diploma in Clinical Hypnotherapy

2007 – Callahan Techniques – TFT Practitioner

2007 – Life Coaching Diploma

2007 – Started health lectures in the UK and abroad

2007 – 2008 A consulting therapist at the private Rehab Clinic Promis

2008 – Became a health columnist for the luxury magazine Hi Living

2009 – Became a health columnist for a glossy Asian magazine Asiana

2010 – Writing a book on healthy wellbeing and healthy eating restaurant reviews




  
 
04/03/2010
