London Lip Queen | Dr. Rita Rakus | Career profile

Radiofrequency treatments



Thermage® CPT

One of the biggest advances in non-invasive anti-aging is radiofrequency, which can tighten and tone skin all over the body, as well as treat fine lines and sagging skin.Dr. Rita Rakus says: "Radiofrequency treatments like Thermage and Pelleve are are very exciting. They tighten the skin, and help shape the contours of the neck ,chest, all over the body and even help with cellulite - radiofrequency technology has been one of the major advances of the industry."Because it is less traumatic than a traditional face-lift, and much more natural-looking, celebrities are topping up their botox with radiofrequency treatments that allow the face to have expression, whilst looking fresher and revitalised.



What is it?

A one-off treatment of Thermage® smoothes, tightens and contours the skin on face or body using radio frequency to stimulate the body's own collagen production and the effects are apparent over a period of six-months and often last for over two years with a top-up.



Dr. Rita Rakus says this is one of the more popular treatments: "Thermage is the Rolls Royce of radiofrequency treatments - and is overall a bigger treatment with more long lasting results. We do a lot of body work with Thermage and sometimes use it in conjunction with Pelleve."



Pellevé

What is it?

This is a radiofrequency system which can only be operated by a medical personnel, to help treat wrinkles and firm the skin on the face and body. Pellevé works by delivering constant, gradual energy to the skin, causing heat to build up in the collagen-rich layers of the skin.



The increasing heat modifies the collagen bundles deep inside the skin, causing them to contract and stimulating the growth of new collagen over time. This results in firmer, tighter skin, and improvement is instantly visible. She says: "Pelleve specialises in fine lines like the ones at the side of the mouth ahdthe eyes and it can provide an instant lift on the jawline shorter term."



Pellevé differs from other radio frequency treatments in that it can be used on very delicate and intricate areas of the face to great effect, as Dr. Rita Rakus says: " It’s perfect for an immediate boost pre-party because you can see results straight away and there is no downtime."

Image © Hemera