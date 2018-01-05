- Surviving in an open plan office



Noise, stress, lack of privacy...oh, the joys of working in an open plan office where your business is everyone's business.



Here at soFem we're all too familiar with the trials and tribulations of working in an open plan environment (!), so we decided to prove that they aren't all that bad. As long as everyone respects the rules and learns how to use the advantages of their working environment, open plan offices can bring improved communication, a friendly atmosphere and team spirit.



Check out our expert's advice and your tips.



Our thanks to Frank Bourdeau, specialist in wellbeing management.







Related articles:

- How to get ahead in the workplace

- How to handle the boss from hell!





CS, CB

