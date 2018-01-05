Creating a relaxed atmosphere in an open plan office The situation: "To make everyone feel at ease, it's important to ake time for fun, sociable times", says our expert. These will develop informal relationships between staff and get those who sit at the back of the room out of the way of the action to get more involved.



The solution: At least once a week, relax and have a laugh for 15 minutes. With so many people in one big space, you can have no end of fun making paper planes, joking around and just having fun. "We regularly organise elastic band fights at work", reveals post office sorter Adam. "This is exactly what you need in an open plan office", confirms Frank. "I know a police station where the officers regularly have water pistol fights! It doesn't stop them from working seriously and effectively the rest of the time".



Avoid dancing naked on your desks - a break isn't an office social! It's obvious that some kinds of joking is going to attract the boss' wrath, so don't overstep the mark or do anything in appropriate. Why not arrange to bring in sweets or cakes once a week so that everyone can enjoy a tea break together?





