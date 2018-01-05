Personalising your space in an open plan office The situation: There's nothing worse than a large, empty warehouse-like room with plain white walls and employees lined up in rows. There's lots of potential in an open plan office, so express your creativity and make it more aesthetically pleasing and more personal. Personalising your space also marks your territory and boundaries!



The solution: Like graphic designer Georgie, personalise your personal space: "I've always got funny little accessories stuck to my lamp and stickers on my monitor or phone... It brightens my desk up and reduces the effect of being in such a big, empty space". Press officer Emily collected ten funny postcards and used them to cover up the wall next to her desk. "Plants are also a good way of improving the atmosphere and creating little partitions", she adds. Avoid "Shutting yourself off from others behind posters and other imposing objects, because you lose all the advantages of being in an open plan environment" warns Frank Bourdeau. Stick to small furnishings and use mid-height drawers to mark your territory.





