- Self-esteem at work: getting your confidence back

Self-esteem at work at an all-time low? Discover how to get your self-esteem back! So your personal life poses no problems: you're a fulfilled, balanced person who's full of smiles. Yet, as soon as you arrive at work, your good humour seems to get left out in the cold.



Your colleagues don't really say much to you, your boss only notices you when he wants to give you nasty jobs, even the receptionist struggles to remember your name! In short, you get the feeling that you don't really exist in the eyes of your company.



Yet, for the majority of people, work takes up the biggest part of our lives so if you're not happy, your life outside of work could also take a knock.



It's time to change things. Follow our advice to boost your self-esteem and become a happy and outstanding employee!







MM, CB

