First day in new job: introducing yourself and making a good impression If you've decided to get a new job you'll need a few tips on how to start off on a good foot to prevent history repeating itself...

The importance of first impressions

First impressions count. Give a firm handshake and make direct eye contact.



Introduce yourself by clearly pronouncing your first name and surname. Smile, be pleasant and appear determined.



Avoid acting like the little girl overawed by her superiors. If you've been recruited for this position, it's because you have the skills.



Charity doesn't exist in the world of work. You've earned your place.



Ask some questions but don't go telling your life story. Ask to be briefed on the current projects as soon as possible. Introducing yourself

Don't expect to be greeted with biscuits or flowers on your first day! At best, you'll probably be given a quick tour of the different floors, and at worst, nothing at all.



Don't take it upon yourself to do a full tour of the office yourself, peeking around the doors of managers saying: "Hi, I'm Jenny! So who are you?"!



Do seize the slightest opportunity to introduce yourself to the different managers in the company: in the lift, at the bus stop, in the canteen queue, etc.



Do take a look in the company's who's who directory if there is one, it might help to prevent an awkward moment.







