Discussing and having talks with collegues Set up meetings

Got something to say? Training you'd like to ask about? A new position that you've set your sights on? An issue you'd like to bring up?



Don't stew over things on your own. Instead, call or email the relevant person to ask for a meeting. You need to put your feelings and needs across because nobody can read your mind.

Respect the hierarchy Generally speaking, you must respect the hierarchy and not sidestep your manager by going straight to the big boss.



Not only will you risk a flat refusal from the chief but also the wrath of your direct manager who'll be annoyed at having been bypassed.



But if your manager has the irritating habit of not listening to you or creating difficulties for you, it's time to go directly to your boss' boss.

Be a tiny bit of a bootlicker!

This advice isn't exactly "pretty" but at least it's honest. We're not suggesting you do up your boss's shoe laces if they come undone or darn their socks during your lunch break.



Simply flatter him or her from time to time, ask them about their holidays or children, for example. And try to speak to your boss as if they're a human being and not just a slave driver!







