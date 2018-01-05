>
>
Self-esteem at work: getting your confidence back
Article in images

Discussing and having talks with collegues

 

- Discussing and having talks with collegues
Set up meetings

Got something to say? Training you'd like to ask about? A new position that you've set your sights on? An issue you'd like to bring up?

Don't stew over things on your own. Instead, call or email the relevant person to ask for a meeting. You need to put your feelings and needs across because nobody can read your mind.

Respect the hierarchy

Generally speaking, you must respect the hierarchy and not sidestep your manager by going straight to the big boss.

Not only will you risk a flat refusal from the chief but also the wrath of your direct manager who'll be annoyed at having been bypassed.

But if your manager has the irritating habit of not listening to you or creating difficulties for you, it's time to go directly to your boss' boss.

Be a tiny bit of a bootlicker!

This advice isn't exactly "pretty" but at least it's honest. We're not suggesting you do up your boss's shoe laces if they come undone or darn their socks during your lunch break.

Simply flatter him or her from time to time, ask them about their holidays or children, for example. And try to speak to your boss as if they're a human being and not just a slave driver!




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
06/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         