Career coach: taking advice from a career coach Hire a career coach

And a real, professional one. Not the dude with the big biceps who asks you to do 150 press-ups before going to work chanting "I’m the best!".



Instead, choose a person who will listen to you and motivate you, someone who knows all the tricks of the trade when it comes to the world of work.



There needs to be a good feeling between the two of you because this person will be your best ally.



Perhaps you could even ask your company about the possibility of them financing the services of a career coach? Warning!

The boss remains the boss, the person who hires you, develops your career or increases your salary. The boss isn't a mate with whom you can discuss your relationship problems.



You need to maintain a certain distance.



Make sure that you don't kill yourself over a project through trying to prove your commitment. You could be exploited without ever being rewarded.







