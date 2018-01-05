Work colleagues: approaching other people and engaging in conversation If you feel like no-one knows your name then making an effort to get to know your colleagues could help you get the recognition you deserve.

Showing interest in other people

Don't stay in your corner, brooding over your work concerns. You're not the only person in this situation and your concerns are no bigger than your colleagues'.



Ask each of your colleagues about their work and their clients, and don't forget to ask them about their tastes and activities as well.



But keep your curiosity reasonably in check so you don't come across as a nosey parker or gossiper. Your conversation skills will quickly be recognised.

Address everyone It's a golden rule in the world of work: don't disregard anybody. Say hello to everyone, ask how people are, say "please" and "thank you" whenever you ask for something.



Show respect to others and treat each employee how you would like to be treated yourself.



Don't confine yourself to your own department either. Mix with people from other departments. You never know what opportunities could come from chatting to someone in another area of the business.

Offering to help In moderation and without coming across as the poor girl trying to make friends at any cost, offer a helping hand to colleagues who are struggling with their computer or with a process that you're familiar with. Your generosity will normally be rewarded.

Asking for advice

From time to time, you need to show your vulnerable side and ask a colleague for a bit of help. A good way to start off is by saying: "You know how you're so familiar with Asia, do you know how to say 'thank you' in Japanese?".



Flattered, your colleague will help you find the right way to phrase your sentence and might even want to carry on chatting about their travels. It could be the start of a friendship or a fruitful business relationship…







