Standing out in the workplace: don't go unnoticed Define your look

Try wearing eye-catching accessories that other women will admire to give your work outfits an edge.



Your baroque brooches, original handbags, funky hats or patterned tights will quickly capture the attention of your colleagues.



The idea is to look professional but individual as well. Take the initiative

"I'm never invited anywhere," you've been moaning to yourself for a few days. But have you invited your colleagues anywhere?



Find an occasion (the arrival of spring, the signing of a partnership, etc.) to organise a post-work drink in a local pub or bar.



Or bring in some homemade biscuits one morning, suggest pilates classes during your lunch break, etc.



You don't need to go over the top but from time to time come up with an unusual idea, somewhere different to go, something different to do. People will have no excuse to ignore you afterwards! Adopt team spirit

You're certainly very good at what you do, maybe even the best, but if you've chosen to work in a company, you also need to get used to the idea of team work.



You're not on your own and you must avoid turning situations to your own advantage all of the time. Learn to share information and files - even credit, and to bring out the best of everyone in the team.





