Self-esteem at work: getting your confidence back
Patience in the workplace

   

- Patience in the workplace
Be patient

We live in a society where people are distrusting and suspicious about people and things they don't know.

Like animals, we expect to be sniffed at and put to the test before being accepted.

You mustn't be offhand with your colleagues, you don't want to turn them against you.

Warning!

Remember: you're at work and these people are your colleagues. Therefore, there are boundaries that shouldn't be crossed.

Avoid discussing your private life, even if you just want to start up a conversation. The juicy details of your love life could spread gossip and discredit you.

You have the right to a private and family life, so don't feel guilty if you don't get involved in all the activities.

Finally, your career depends on your ambitions: don't sacrifice it through fear of your relationship with colleagues changing.

Women in Focus Editor
06/05/2012
