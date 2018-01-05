In this article













Say 'yes' to one thing, 'no' to another

"You can't be in two different places or do two different things at once," says Laura.



It's true, plus when you give time and energy to one project, you have to give less time and energy to another project.



That's why you have to say yes to the important things, and no to things that are less important.



If you don't say no every now and then, people will easily gobble up your time.



"Saying no is not the same as being rude - it's acknowledging reality in a polite manner," says Laura.







