Time management tips: Get more done in less time
  
Be disciplined
If you're doing something, and you think to yourself "I probably shouldn't be doing this right now", chances are, you're right.

"If you're honest with yourself, how many hours could you save every day by being more self-disciplined? And could you leave the office earlier with that saved time?" says Lucy.

Think about how much time you would save tomorrow if, when you got into the office, you didn't go on Facebook, you didn't have a chat with a friend and you didn't give your sister a call.

"Where could you invest that time in a way that will make you proud? When you complete an important project you've been putting off, the freedom from the stress it was causing you is its own reward," says Lucy.

When it comes to saving time, the answer often is just to be a bit disciplined and stop faffing around, simple but true!
Sophie Herdman
22/11/2013
