Get rid of the guilt

While it's good to be disciplined, you need to give yourself a little break and treat every now and then. When you do that, you have more drive to get on with your work.



Laura says that she has found women aren't very good at giving themselves a break, whereas men are better at saying "I need to relax".



But Laura says it's important to give yourself a little break every now and then and the key is...don't feel guilty about it!





