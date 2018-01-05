1- Be a green office ambassador © Getty Images/Jupiterimages Green Office Week is returning for its second year this April 26-30, and the campaign is on the lookout for Green Office Week Ambassadors. The initiative will help your office to think and act with the environment in mind and as an Ambassador you will get to drive this change in your company.



Ambassadors will be sent a resource pack to inspire them to make changes at the office, and provided with practical information and tools to make it happen. Each ambassador is also asked to provide daily updates to help inspire other offices around Britain.



As a thank you for your support, Green Office Week will send you goody bags packed with products to help make your office even greener. Check out www.greenofficeweek.eu for more details.







