3- MOT your office fridge © Getty Images, PhotoObjects.net At home, it’s your responsibility to defrost the freezer periodically and check that your fridge is working at optimum levels, but in the workplace there is often no one to take charge of this.



A quick MOT of the office fridge could reduce carbon emissions and save your company money (not to mention ensure the freshness of any food stored in it).



Make sure the fridge is positioned away from anything that will generate heat and is out of direct sunlight if possible.



Every few months pull it out and clean the coils at the back to ensure they are free of dust and grime.



Check the door seals at the same time to be certain they’re doing their job effectively and not having to work overtime to maintain the temperature.







