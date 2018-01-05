>
>
Twelve ways to reduce your office’s carbon footprint
Article in images

4- The big switch off

 

© Getty Images/Jupiterimages - 4- The big switch off
© Getty Images/Jupiterimages
Never underestimate the benefits of switching off equipment at the end of the day.

In a company of 50 people, switching off all the computers and printers at the end of every working day would save more than 40 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere, which is the same as removing 11 cars from the road.

Email everyone in your office to ask them to take this small step and consider delegating a different person each week to check that all communal electrical equipment is powered down.




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
23/02/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         