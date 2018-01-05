4- The big switch off © Getty Images/Jupiterimages Never underestimate the benefits of switching off equipment at the end of the day.



In a company of 50 people, switching off all the computers and printers at the end of every working day would save more than 40 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere, which is the same as removing 11 cars from the road.



Email everyone in your office to ask them to take this small step and consider delegating a different person each week to check that all communal electrical equipment is powered down.







