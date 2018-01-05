5- Buy green © me.blogger/flickr Companies use an awful lot of resources every week and perhaps out of habit they continue to use the same suppliers. But green procurement is big business and can do a lot to drive down your firm’s impact on the environment.



‘Sustainable procurement is all about decreasing your company’s carbon footprint and there are several ways to approach this,’ said Matt Roper, Founder and CEO of Greenbuying.co.uk.



‘The first thing is to question whether you actually need to make a purchase. By reducing the volume of what you buy you can make an impact in terms of the raw material used, the fuel needed to ship it, the packaging involved and the energy that goes in to producing it.’



If you do need to make a purchase then always look for an eco-friendly supplier. Roper recommends talking to potential suppliers to find out what it is about their products that make them kinder to the earth.



It’s also important to consider the company you’re doing business with and how environmentally-friendly they are. ‘Your company’s carbon footprint is part of a bigger carbon footprint,’ said Roper. Work with suppliers who are taking steps to reduce their own footprint for the ultimate in green purchasing.







