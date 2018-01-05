>
>
Twelve ways to reduce your office’s carbon footprint
Article in images

6- Say no to junk mail

 

© Comstock - 6- Say no to junk mail
© Comstock
Unsolicited mail is a fact of life for businesses and the majority of it ends up in the bin without even being looked at. Every year millions of trees are felled to create these mailings.

So, before you dump that pile of junk mail on your desk into the recycling bin, stop and pick up the phone. Call the company sending it to you and ask to be removed from their mailing list. If it’s a product your company’s interested in then you can ask to be kept notified by email, or bookmark their website for future reference.




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
23/02/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         