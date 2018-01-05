6- Say no to junk mail © Comstock Unsolicited mail is a fact of life for businesses and the majority of it ends up in the bin without even being looked at. Every year millions of trees are felled to create these mailings.



So, before you dump that pile of junk mail on your desk into the recycling bin, stop and pick up the phone. Call the company sending it to you and ask to be removed from their mailing list. If it’s a product your company’s interested in then you can ask to be kept notified by email, or bookmark their website for future reference.







