7- Economise on your printer supplies © Getty Images/Hemera Technologies Over the course of a year, one worker can throw away as much as a quarter of a tonne of paper, so reducing this volume is a sure-fire way to lower your footprint. Try to encourage workers to get out of the mindset of printing out everything.



Look into online back ups which will reduce the need for filing endless reams of paper. Start a scrap paper box where misprints and internal mail can be used for people to down notes jot notes.



Reset your printer’s preference so it always prints on both sides of the paper - an instant way to slash paper usage in half. You can also double the life span of your toner cartridge with a few adjustments. Change the printer to an economy setting for print outs being used internally to get twice as many print outs than a higher quality setting. And if it something doesn’t need to be in colour switch to black and white printing.







