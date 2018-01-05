8- Up your game through certification © World Resources Institute Staff photostream/flickr Committing the whole office to a new green way of life can bring about real change; one way of guaranteeing success is by working towards a recognised certification in environmental standards.



The ISO 140001 environmental management standard is the seal of approval you want. According to the British Assessment Bureau, achieving this standard means companies can better manage their environmental risks, demonstrate their legal and regulatory compliance, make overall cost savings and increase their ability to attract new customers.



In fact, moral obligation is often not the driving force behind going green. Research by NetRegs, a government agency providing environmental guidance to businesses, shows a staggering 95 percent of contractors are more likely to contract with companies that can prove they are truly green.







