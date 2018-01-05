9- Love your mug © Martin Poole Stamping out a Godzilla-sized carbon footprint doesn’t have to mean huge change. If you haven’t already then it’s time to ditch the plastic cups by the water cooler or hot drinks vending machine in favour of a mug.



If the average worker gets through around five cups a day that’s 25 plastic cups a week - and 100 plastic cups a month that will end up in landfill. Now multiply that by the number of people in your office. Shocking isn’t it? Ask your colleagues to bring in their own mug to use at work. Don’t forget to provide a few visitor mugs too.







