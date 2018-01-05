10- Recycle both ways © Getty Images/Jupiterimages Virtually every office has a recycling bin. But have you ever monitored how many people are using it regularly? According to the Tickbox.net/Opinion Matters survey nearly a quarter of employees (22 percent) put recyclable items into a non-recycling bin on a regular basis.



Many people cited laziness as the reason they weren’t recycling, so make sure recycling bins are scattered around the office and in some of the more obvious places such as by the photocopier, printer and fax.



And to complete the recycling chain, purchase products that have been made out of recycled material. In the space of just a month, that pile of junk mail you binned could land back on your desk as recycled envelopes or notebooks.







