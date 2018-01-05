11- Make small changes © Thomas Northcut Think about how you can alter your actions so as not to disrupt business output but still reap huge rewards.



Ban flipcharts from the boardroom and use a whiteboard instead, purchase refillable pens, and opt for rechargeable batteries for office equipment such as Dictaphones and cameras.



If using outside service providers such as caterers, training staff or AV hire, try to go local to minimise the miles involved in getting to your office.



Try turning the heating down just one degree and see if anyone even notices. You could also revisit the layout of your office - move desks closer to windows to make the most of natural daylight and reduce energy from the office lighting.







