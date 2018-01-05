12- Travel wisely © Jupiterimages According to Act on CO2 - a government initiative to help reduce CO2 emissions - a large car with one passenger emits more carbon per person (41.4kg) over a distance of 100 miles than travelling by train (9.3kg), coach (4.8kg), plane (27.5kg) or a smaller car (20.5).



So it makes sense to reduce office car use where possible. Consider setting up a car sharing scheme so that colleagues can take it in turns to drive each other to the office. A team of four would be able to take three cars off the road during the week this way.



If colleagues are setting up meetings, ask them to consider doing it via videoconferencing to avoid travelling entirely. It’s quick and easy to set up, speaks volumes about your company’s commitment to doing the right thing - plus they’ll save the time that would have been spent travelling.



If you run a carpool and your company is prepared to make an initial investment, you could think about replacing conventional cars with hybrid varieties. The government’s Enhanced Capital Allowance scheme (ECAs) enables businesses to write off the entire capital cost of their investment in certain energy efficient equipment - including cars with low CO2 emissions. Visit www.eca.gov.uk for more.









