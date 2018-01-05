Dressing for interviews on a budget

©Girl Meets Dress So, you got the job interview! You have to stop yourself jumping up and down until you've put the phone down. But then you realise something: you don't have a suit. And you can't afford one. If you're tightening your belt, a job interview is the worst thing to plan for. You can't 'dress down' like you might be able to with other occasions. So how do you dress for a job interview when you're on a budget?



First, take a proper look in your wardrobe. Do you really have nothing to wear? Put everything that can be smartened up into a pile, and then look at the gaps. If you have an outfit that needs shoes, you only need to buy those (if you're buying cheap, make sure you slip a pair of comfy flats into your handbag). Most of the time you have pieces in your wardrobe that you can work into a new outfit. It might not be the killer interview outfit you've dreamed of, but they're your clothes. That's what you'll feel comfortable in. If you're wearing something that you've bought in a rush thinking “it'll do”, you won't feel right and that will show in your interview as you sit there fidgeting.





