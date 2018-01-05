Dressing for interviews on a budget

Topshop 3/4 sleeve blazer, £55 If your wardrobe really does need an overhaul, think about buying just a jacket. If you've got a smart dress, or a pair of black trousers, a tailored jacket should do the trick. You can buy them on the high street for as little as £50 and you'll wear it with everything (Topshop does an excellent range of jackets).



Just make sure that your outfit isn't the wrong side of dressy. If you look like you could go out to a club straight after your interview, you're not dressed appropriately. But if you're going for a less formal meeting, suggest meeting in a cafe so you can dress down slightly. It might even be worth saving that jacket in case you get a second interview.







