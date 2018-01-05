>
>

Jobs for the girls | Women in football

Article in images
  

Women in Football: Sian Massey, Gabby Logan, Hope Powell - Jobs for the girls | Women in football
Women in Football: Sian Massey, Gabby Logan, Hope Powell
You don't have to be a football player to work in the beautiful game. Aside from on the field there is no reason why women can't be involved with football from grassroots Sunday sides to the Premier League and even international levels.

Even now there are female referees, coaches, managers, physios, team doctors, sports masseurs, board members, team administrators, PRs, stadium managers, hospitality managers, catering coordinators, agents, photographers, website developers... the list goes on and on.

It takes more than just eleven men to make up a football team so if you want a career in football there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to make it happen!

In the recent BBC documentary "Sexism in Football?", Gabby Logan, BBC sports presenter, looked at how hard it can be for women in football (and we're not talking about WAGs) but on a positive note times are changing and more and more women have roles in football. 

As more non-white players have joined the English leagues the prevailing racism that existed in football has been massively reduced (although there's still a long way to go) and, with more women entering the professional world of football, sexism will have to go the same way.

We take a look at four women who've made their dream come true and how you can follow in their footsteps.




 
  
Women in Focus Editor
18/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         