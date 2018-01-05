Jobs for the girls | Women in football

Women in Football: Sian Massey, Gabby Logan, Hope Powell You don't have to be a football player to work in the beautiful game. Aside from on the field there is no reason why women can't be involved with football from grassroots Sunday sides to the Premier League and even international levels.



Even now there are female referees, coaches, managers, physios, team doctors, sports masseurs, board members, team administrators, PRs, stadium managers, hospitality managers, catering coordinators, agents, photographers, website developers... the list goes on and on.



It takes more than just eleven men to make up a football team so if you want a career in football there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to make it happen!



In the recent BBC documentary "Sexism in Football?", Gabby Logan, BBC sports presenter, looked at how hard it can be for women in football (and we're not talking about WAGs) but on a positive note times are changing and more and more women have roles in football.



As more non-white players have joined the English leagues the prevailing racism that existed in football has been massively reduced (although there's still a long way to go) and, with more women entering the professional world of football, sexism will have to go the same way.



We take a look at four women who've made their dream come true and how you can follow in their footsteps.







