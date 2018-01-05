Sian Massey - referee Sian Massey © Sipa Women can become professional referees and work in any of the football leagues. Referees can be professional full-time employees or combine their career with another full time occupation.



Sian Massey is a professional English football and women's football referee.



She generally works in the Football League (which includes the Championship, League 1 and League 2 games) but has also worked in the Premier League, cup games and even international women's games.



Massey joined the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOB) in March 2010. Only those who've worked their way up through the levels refereeing can hope to obtain such status as it's the PGMOB which supply refs and officials to all the Premier League matches.



Sian Massey is best known as the female football official who got caught up in the Sky Sports sexism row that saw commentators Andy Grey and Richard Keys sacked for sexist comments regarding Massey's position as assistant referee.



Amy Fearn, is another Football League referee and assistant referee but she also has a fulltime career in accountacy, much like Wendy Toms who, in 1994, became the first woman to assistant referee a men's Football League game. She was also a parcel post manager. Get in to... refereeing



To become an official referee you should contact your



For more details on how to become a referee, check out the FA's referee Having a passion for football is a basic requirement as is a knowledge of the rules of the game.To become an official referee you should contact your local County FA about training courses. The FA are currently looking to recruit 80,000 more qualified referees by the end of the year so it's a good time to sign up.For more details on how to become a referee, check out the FA's referee training course and info page





