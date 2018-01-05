Hope Powell - football coach Hope Powell © Sipa There are still no top flight female coaches or even assistant coaches in English football but it's not because they aren't allowed.



It could be sexism keeping women out of these roles and it could also be that no enough qualified women are putting themselves forward for the positions.



Hope Powell, is coach of England's women's national team and has led the ladies to the quarter finals of the Euros in 2005, the finals of the World Cup in 2007 and the finals of the Euros in 2009.



She's been awarded an OBE and CBE from the Queen and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in recognition of her achievements.



Powell was a women's international footballer for England before she took on the coaching job. She's worked her way up, eventually being awarded the UEFA Pro Licence - the final coaching qualification available.



This makes her qualified to take on roles normally reserved for the likes of Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp but although she was linked with the Grimsby Town F.C. manager's position she herself never expressed any interest in the position.

Get in to... sports coaching Getting your foot on the ladder as football coach is simple. The FA offer courses starting at Level One to anyone over the age of 16.



With a Level One qualification you could coach your local children's side for a few seasons and then move on to Level Two. On completion you can coach amateur sides and get involved with football schools etc.



The more comprehensive Level Three (aka UEFA ‘B’ Licence) follows which is essential for anyone looking to coach or manager a professional side.



You actually need to have access to a side you can coach to attain the Level Three qualification but upon completion you would be eligible to coach professional sides or get a job as an assistant or on the coaching staff.



The next step is a UEFA ‘A’ Licence and UEFA Pro Licence.



Experience is everything and so are results. Make sure you hone your skills with a decent side, the more wins you get the easier you'll find it to move up the pay scale and into the big leagues.



For info on the FA coaching courses check out their Coaches page.







