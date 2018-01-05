Sammy Margo - physiotherapist Physiotherpy The medical and sports science support area of football has a fairly healthy amount of female 'players' but there's always room for more, from surgeons to researchers, physiotherapists to team doctors.



Sammy Margo is a leading physiotherapist and sleep expert with her own London-based physiotherapy practice, Sammy Margo Associates. Margo became English football's first female chartered physiotherapist in 1998 when The Football Association Sports Medicine & Sports Science Department decided to provide a specific register for physios who were particularly interested in football.



Margo spent an early part of her physio career with Barnet Football Club. She'd be among the medical support staff who rush onto the pitch when a player goes down injured. This was during the 1980's and Sammy's presence on the pitch provoked mixed reactions from the fans - eventually she won them over and the club even came up with a chant in her honour "sammy, sammy, give us a wave".



Her career has taken her through football and into the wider sports world treating skiers in France as well as the England basketball team, England athletics team and the England judo team at the World Student Games.



She completed a masters in physiotherapy and set up her own practice.



The first recorded female physio working in football was Judith Lo who worked with Tramere Rovers in the 80s. More recently there's Anna Eason and Gill Holt who worked with Bristol City. Get in to... physiotherapy You'll need to study to become a chartered and state registered physiotherapist.



Get a degree in physiotherapy whether full-time, part-time or accelerated course. You can study on the accelerated route if you already have a first or upper second class biological science, psychology or sports science degree.



You can further your knowledge and career by following a masters program after graduation.



If you want to work in football specifically do an FA course which covers basic first aid and management of injuries and use your qualifications to gain work experience at the grassroots level to prove your interest and dedication to the sport.







