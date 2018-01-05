More jam, less Jerusalem: the new women's social groups

Activity groups for girls

Knickers. Although most of the women sat around the table have never met each other before, it’s the pants-in-the-making in front of them that are providing a cue to chat. But while the pile of fabrics, bows and cotton bobbins won’t be giving Agent Provocateur a run for its money, the women here are bonding over dropped stitches and a shared bottle of wine.



This is a ‘meet up’ and throughout the UK more women are reaching out of their familiar friendship groups to knit, cook, read, party, swap, eat and even travel with those they have never met before.



From the nationwide Big Swish, which saw women scrambling for second hand clothes to the Girl Geeks who discuss how women should advance in the technology industry, it seems that women just can’t enough of each other’s company at the moment.



Marie Teather investigates the girl group craze...





Image:The Make Lounge

Words:MT





