Crafty Ideas

The Make Lounge (www.themakelounge.com) was formed in 2007 after journalist Jennifer Pirtle wanted a creative release from staring at her computer screen all day. She found that many women were looking for a similar outlet and so developed a stylish space in West London for short-term, project orientated craft workshops.



The Make Lounge now offers a busy calendar of events from the Survival Sewing workshop teaching members to repair damaged clothes, buttons or hems, to the more advanced lessons in making knickers or a leather wallet.



It’s worth noticing however that while the skills learnt would have made our ration-conscious grandmothers proud, at up to £50 a workshop, today’s crafts don’t always come cheap. “It’s the price of going out to dinner or out with your friends,” Jennifer suggests and beyond new skills you’ll find a “a really fun, social environment.”



For women today there have never been more opportunities to learn and reach out to each other. Whether it’s to save money or from recognizing that those friends we made in the playground when we were six are never going to understand your love of jazz or darning socks, there’s no excuse to not get out there and find someone to join you.



Nothing sings truer in the UK at the moment, than the old song ‘Sisters are doing it for themselves.’ And more than that, we’re doing it for each other.



For more information on a whole range of meet-ups or even on how to form your own meetup, www.meetup.com is a great place to start.







