A year in news - what happened in 2011

2011 : A year in news

In 2011 the news press was never short of stories, in a year that saw political unrest and civil uprisings in the Middle East, the euro zone crisis and two Royal Weddings, it was certainly a year of romantic highs and sober lows.From the shocking shootings in Norway to the apocalyptic visions on the streets of London last summer, we are certainly living in interesting times.We've rounded up ten of the most memorable headline news stories from 2011, as journalistreports on the key news stories that made 2011 a year to remember.

Image: David Cameron addresses the press following a third night of riot violence in August 2011 © Rex