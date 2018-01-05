2011 : A year in news

UK Riots

In August, people across the UK watched aghast as the streets of some of our cities and towns erupted, becoming a battle zone between the police and thousands of rioters. Shops were looted and cars and properties set ablaze as the disorder spread from the inner cities to other towns across England.



The riots were sparked by the fatal shooting of Mark Duggan in Tottenham, North London and many attributed the violent behavior to an outpouring of anger against the police and a wider society that young people claimed had let them down.



Others however interpreted the rioting and looting as evidence of opportunism and a lack of respect for the authorities. In the aftermath of the disorder, the courts came down hard on many of those convicted of riot-related offences.



The Government has since established a panel to examine the causes of the riots and look at what can be done to ensure they don’t reoccur. The panel’s findings will be published in March.

Image: Firefighters tackle a blaze in Croydon © Rex

