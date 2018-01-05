2011 : A year in news

Death of Amy Winehouse



Singer Amy Winehouse was found dead at her North London home on 26th July 2011. Aged just 27, she had died from an alcohol overdose – an inquest into her death found she was more than five times over the drink-driving limit.



Amy Winehouse released her debut album, Frank, when she was 20. With her musical talent, unique voice and idiosyncratic style, she quickly garnered both critical acclaim and popular appeal, winning many awards, including the Mercury Music Prize and five Grammies.



But Amy’s musical success was scarred by her very public battle with alcohol and drugs and some of her live appearances became renowned for her drunken performances rather than her musical talent.



She had a turbulent on-off relationship with former husband Blake Fielder-Civil whom she married in 2007 which, along with her addictions, often played out on the pages of the tabloids.

