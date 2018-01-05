>
Retrospective: A year in news
  
2011 : A year in news

2011 : A year in news


Phone hacking scandal
 

On 10th July 2011 one of Britain’s best-selling tabloids printed its last edition. After 168 years the News of the World was closed by owner Rupert Murdoch after it emerged that former staff at the tabloid were alleged to have illegally hacked into the telephones of celebrities and other individuals, as well as paying police for inside information.
 
Famous for its coverage of celebrity romps and scandals, the News of the World sold more than two and a half million copies each week, but its reputation became irreversibly tarnished when it was alleged that reporters had hacked into the telephones of murder victim Milly Dowler and survivors from the 7/7 London bombings. 
 
The phone hacking scandal has had far-reaching implications, leading to the resignation of senior figures in both the media and the Metropolitan Police and prompting a public inquiry into the role and moral code of the press and police.

The outcome of this judicial inquiry, not due until next spring at the earliest, is expected to have major implications for the freedom of the British media. 


Image: The last ever News of The World goes on sale


