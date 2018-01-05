2011 : A year in news

Massacre in Norway

Anders Behring Breivik, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with the attacks. According to BBC reports, he has since admitted carrying out the massacre, believing it to be a necessary part of his campaign to defend Europe against an Islamic invasion.



Psychiatrists appointed by the courts have judged him to be insane, claiming that he was psychotic during the episode. Breivik is now due to stand trial in April 2012.

On 22nd July 2011, petrified teenagers attending a political youth camp in Norway were forced to run and hide from a rampaging gunman who shot dead 69 people on the island of Utoya.Together with a car bomb that had detonated earlier that day in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people and engineered by the same man, the atrocity marked the worst massacre in Norway since the Second World War.

Image: Crowds mourn outside Oslo cathedral following the massacre © Rex