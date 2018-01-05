2011 : A year in news

>
Death of Osama Bin Laden
 

US President Barack Obama made history by announcing that the American army had captured and killed Osama Bin Laden. After a hunt spanning more than a decade, Bin Laden, head of the Al Qaeda terrorist organisation, had been tracked down to a Pakistani compound, where he was reported to have hidden from the public for the last five years. 
 
Bin Laden, who is widely believed to have been the mastermind behind 9/11, the worst ever attack on American soil, was a Saudi-born Islamic fundamentalist who had openly declared war on the USA. 
 
The news of his death was welcomed around the world although there have been some criticisms of the US Army that the terrorist should have been captured and brought to court. 

Image: Osama Bin Laden © Rex


31/12/2011
