2011 : A year in news

The Royal Wedding

In a year characterised by violence, economic belt-tightening and political upheaval, Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton provided a refreshing respite.The Royal Wedding on 29th April bestowed upon Britons an extra bank holiday, a chance to put up the bunting and debate the design of Kate’s eagerly anticipated wedding dress.Some people grumbled about the cost to the taxpayer of putting on such a lavish affair in difficult economic times but most of us were happy to dig out our Union Jacks and join in the wedding celebrations.Viewing figures hit 34 million in the UK and thousands of people camped overnight on the streets surrounding Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey to catch a glimpse of William and Kate sealing the deal with a kiss on the Palace balcony.

Image: Sealed with a kiss - the Kate and William embrace on their wedding day © Rex