2011 : A year in news

Tsunami in Japan

Shocking footage from Japan flooded our television screens after the country was hit by a massive tsunami on 11th March 2011.



A very powerful earthquake – measuring 9 on the Richter scale - on Japan’s Pacific coast triggered a tsunami which devastated parts of the country and left more than 15,000 people dead.



Some towns and villages were completely destroyed and the battle to restore life to the areas hardest hit by the tsunami continues. The tragedy also prompted fears around the world about fallout from the nuclear plant at Fukushima, which suffered extensive damage as a result of the disaster.



It wasn’t until December that Japan’s Prime Minister declared the plant stable. A full clean-up operation is expected to take years and an exclusion zone remains around the site, leaving thousands of survivors without homes.

Image: The destruction wrecked by the tsunami in Japan © Rex