

Can fashion and feminism be friends? Can you be fashion savvy and a feminist? Or does a handbag habit effectively quash any feminist credentials you had going for you? Sofeminine’s Fashion and Beauty Editor, Ursula Dewey asks the question, can fashion and feminism ever be friends? When it comes to fashion and feminism the truth is, they both get a bad rap. Like so many go-to media buzz topics, they’re typically misunderstood. Fashion is charged with forcing women to conform to an ideal of beauty, of causing anorexia and depression amongst women and of cruelly rejecting all those who fall outside its remit. While feminism still can’t shift the image of militant sexless women - the mere mention of the word can conjure visions of hairy legs and bra burning, of sour faced women shunning Chanel in favour of their own natural brand of eau de body odour. But while these doom and gloom stereotypes still exist, both fashion and feminism have moved on. But while these doom and gloom stereotypes still exist, both fashion and feminism have moved on. As a fashion and beauty editor there’s plenty of instances where I wonder, is it ever OK to advise readers to dress like this or to comment on a celebrity's outfit, without upsetting the feminist conscience sat on my shoulder arms folded crossly with one eyebrow raised. Of course I find a way to bring her round. She likes looking her best too – no one wants to look neglected – and she likes to keep an eye on the latest fashion and beauty trends.



In my view there's always a compromise to be struck between the two.



How fashion feels The main issue with fashion is the way it’s supposed to make us feel and more often than not, it goes one of two ways.

Fashion can be our number one go-to for an instant pick-me-up. The thrill of hearing that ASOS package get nudged through the letterbox, or opening a designer delivery packaged up like rare treasure, or a simple sale rail bargain that effectively proves you CAN manage your money. Fashion makes us feel good.

But fashion does have a darker side. It’s an industry that’s accused of encouraging anorexia among models that have to fit into tiny sample sizes, of using and abusing young girls and of perpetuating the ideal of beauty as a nymph-like teenage girl. Fashion is accused of putting appearance above all else and of dictating what is and isn't acceptable. A quick flick through any fashion mag will soon fill your head with ideas of bird-like arms, waif-like waists, blemish-free skin and impossibly perfect features. In short, the models that are the face of fashion can sometimes make us all feel as svelte as a pregnant manatee. But how can something that makes us feel so good also make us feel so bad? On the one hand feminism says that fashion industry ideals of female beauty are created by a patriarchal society that is intent on keeping women focused on and worried about conforming to these standards and therefore holding them back from focusing on more serious issues and pursuits.





Fashion and feminism: Best frenemies



But while being suspicious of one another, fashion and feminism also go hand in hand.



Throughout history fashion had a part to play in how we express ourselves - and is taken as a sign of the times and also of women's evolving place in society.



How women use fashion can be very political - fashion provides us with a multitude of potential identities to choose from and ways of presenting ourselves to the world (hell even our right to wear fashion is a feminist issue - think Slut Walks and slut shaming).



When it comes to self-expression through fashion it would be wrong to leave out Madonna and Lady Gaga who have managed to reinvent themselves in a variety of guises too.



Their clothes say something way beyond the trends. Gaga's meat dress for example has been interpreted as a comment on women being regarded as 'pieces of meat' whilst Madonna's Blonde Ambition Jean Paul Gaultier bustier and trouser combination is on my list of favourite feminist fashion moments. No one is going to mess with those battling breasts!

And to an extent there is some truth to this - women spend an average of £84,000 on fashion within their lifetime which could be cash perhaps better spent on down payments and pensions - money spent on trends that men perhaps feel less obliged to invest in.But while being suspicious of one another, fashion and feminism also go hand in hand.Throughout history fashion had a part to play in how we express ourselves - and is taken as a sign of the times and also of women's evolving place in society.How women use fashion can be very political - fashion provides us with a multitude of potential identities to choose from and ways of presenting ourselves to the world (hell even our right to wear fashion is a feminist issue - think Slut Walks and slut shaming).When it comes to self-expression through fashion it would be wrong to leave out Madonna and Lady Gaga who have managed to reinvent themselves in a variety of guises too.Their clothes say something way beyond the trends. Gaga's meat dress for example has been interpreted as a comment on women being regarded as 'pieces of meat' whilst Madonna's Blonde Ambition Jean Paul Gaultier bustier and trouser combination is on my list of favourite feminist fashion moments. No one is going to mess with those battling breasts! Fashion often defends itself by saying it’s all about self-expression, creativity, individuality and art. And it is.

Fashion Weeks are always an exciting time to discover some of the world's most free thinking designers. Take



Plus for every Devil Wears Prada fashion bitch there’s a feminist fashion thinker. Think Stella McCartney – vegetarian, animal friendly, planet conscious, and Vivienne Westwood – humanitarian, green, and not afraid to show off her wrinkly bits on the runway and Mark Fast who uses life size (not size zero) models in his shows. Fashion Weeks are always an exciting time to discover some of the world's most free thinking designers. Take Iris Van Herpen for example whose haute couture pieces are like art forms from the future.Plus for every Devil Wears Prada fashion bitch there’s a feminist fashion thinker. Think Stella McCartney – vegetarian, animal friendly, planet conscious, and Vivienne Westwood – humanitarian, green, and not afraid to show off her wrinkly bits on the runway and Mark Fast who uses life size (not size zero) models in his shows. Unlike feminism, fashion is much more socially accepted, and yet it still manages to shock, to push the boundaries and to raise social questions. For example Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture show for Chanel s/s 2013 presented two models in bridal attire to symbolise support for the gay marriage question in France. Sometimes fashion does have the answer. Fashion is a feminist issue



For me, fashion is the wrapping in which we house our ideas. From Coco Chanel paving the way for more movement friendly fashion to land girls wearing workmen slacks, to Bianca Jagger ditching a traditional wedding dress for a trouser suit, fashion is more than capable of making a feminist statement. Even the Suffragettes had their own trademark colours and



It's time for feminism to become more fashionable. We no longer have to wear constraining corsets (unless we want to burlesque it - whole other debate alert). We can choose how we appear in public, break the rules and enjoy the images we present ourselves through.



In many ways we have more choices for self-expression than men do. And freedom of expression, freedom of choice and celebrating femaleness is what feminism is all about. Right? While there are areas of the fashion industry that cause concern, it has also created opportunities for freedom of expression, for art, for new ideas.For me, fashion is the wrapping in which we house our ideas. From Coco Chanel paving the way for more movement friendly fashion to land girls wearing workmen slacks, to Bianca Jagger ditching a traditional wedding dress for a trouser suit, fashion is more than capable of making a feminist statement. Even the Suffragettes had their own trademark colours and jewellery It's time for feminism to become more fashionable. We no longer have to wear constraining corsets (unless we want to burlesque it - whole other debate alert). We can choose how we appear in public, break the rules and enjoy the images we present ourselves through.In many ways we have more choices for self-expression than men do. And freedom of expression, freedom of choice and celebrating femaleness is what feminism is all about. Right? The main issue with fashion is the way it’s supposed to make us feel and more often than not, it goes one of two ways.





