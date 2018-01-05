Differences between men and women: statistics on male and female values

Survey results: differences between men and women

Think you know all about the differences between men and women? Men are all about footie, fast cars and birds while women are all into the colour pink, fluffy kittens and high heeled shoes, right? Wrong, wrong, wrong.



Thanks to each and every one of you who took part in our survey on the differences between men and women! You've helped open our eyes to what's really going on.



Our survey was simultaneously conducted by sofeminine and Ipsos* and the results show that the differences between British men and women aren't as obvious as you might think.



Check out our analysis of the results of this international survey, along with some surprising figures from the seven other countries that took part...





* 1001 people were interviewed, forming a representative sample of the British population



© Kat Karsen